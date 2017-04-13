Thousands of students gather at SVSU for robotics competition - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Thousands of people from around the state converged on the campus at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday for a major competition.

Students had the chance to show off their robotic brilliance.

There were 160 teams and more than 5,000 students. They used their highly advanced hardware they put together with their own hands.

"It's almost a full time job at some points," said Gus Peters, from Grand Blanc and captain of the Enginerds.

To make it to this weekend, the students had to put in long hours and lots of hard work.

"It's awesome. I never thought we'd make it this far. It's cool being here," said Steven Cuddie, student at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy.

The Robokings from Midland's Calvary Baptist Academy qualified for states in the robotics team's first year of existence.

"Absolutely incredible to see them work outside of a textbook and to put hands on and put their brains to work. It's been great," said Mary Hillebrandt, Robokings coach.

During the competition the robots essentially play a game designed to see how well the machines operate and they score points.

Clinton Bolinger, coach of the Enginerds, said the teens learn skills that put them on a fast track to success.

"Companies that see these kids doing what they're doing, some of these companies say, 'I could hire you right now.' And 'You're better than some of my employees,'" Bolinger said.

Peters said he is not ready for a career just yet, but said what he has learned will suit him well when he goes off to study at the University of Michigan next year.

"I'm going to school for mechanical engineering and aeronautics," he said.

He is just one of the thousands of students at SVSU this weekend who will certainly do big things in the future.

The competition continues through the weekend. The top state finalists will get to go to worlds.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

