Twins pound Tigers on get away day

DETROIT (AP) -- Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman all homered for Minnesota, and the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann in an 11-5 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a career-high five. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann's runners score on Kepler's three-run homer in the fifth.

Grossman hit a two-run shot in the third, and Sano connected for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Phil Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Justin Haley worked the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his first career save, striking out six.

The Twins avoided a three-game sweep at Detroit and pulled even with the Tigers atop the AL Central.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each hit their first home run of the season for the Tigers.

