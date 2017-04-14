VIDEO: U.S. drops 'Mother of all Bombs' in Afghanistan - WNEM TV 5

Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) -

Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: "I want 100 times more bombings on this group."

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

