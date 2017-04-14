Survey: Easter expected to bring record spending

How much money do you plan to spend celebrating Easter this year?

A survey from the National Retail Federation said spending for Easter is expected to reach nearly $18.4 billion - that's up 6 percent over last year's record and a new all-time high.

“Most consumers have almost an entire extra month to shop for Easter this year, and by the time the holiday comes the weather should be significantly warmer than last Easter,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “That should put shoppers in the frame of mind to splurge on spring apparel along with Easter decorations. With the economy improving, consumers are ready to shop and retailers are ready to offer great deals whether they’re buying Easter baskets or garden tools.”

It’s no surprise, though. Most of that money will go toward buying Easter-themed candy.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.