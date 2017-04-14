Road salt to blame for salty Michigan lakes

The last time you took a dip in the lake, did it seem saltier to you?

A study published this week claims Michigan’s lakes are in fact getting saltier because of how we clear ice off our roads

Apparently, all the salt that gets put out in the winter time finds its way into our rivers and lakes.

According to the Detroit Free Press, experts believe that could make lakes unusable for drinking and farming in the future.

Copyright 207 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.