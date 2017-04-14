Meteorologist Claire Cameron delivers hip hop forecast - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Our meteorologists always do their best to keep the weather interesting, even when there’s not much to talk about.

Sometimes, though, it takes a little hip hop to get your attention.

WGCL Meteorologist Paul Ossmann at our sister station in Atlanta tried a little something different Thursday to get the morning started.

So of course, we had to challenge our own team to drop the beat as well.

Check out the videos below!

First try - Meteorologist Claire Cameron delivers hip hop forecast

Re-mix - Meteorologist Claire Cameron drops a hip hop forecast

The Challenger - Ashlyn Hill drops the beat in rap challenge

One last time - Meteorologist Claire Cameron raps the weekend forecast

