Michigan restaurants offering Easter specials and deals

With today being Good Friday and Easter this Sunday, many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend for families dining out.

Online marketplace Offers.com compiled a list of area restaurants that will be offering up deals to diners throughout the weekend.

Hop over to your favorite restaurant or bakery for a deal on a meal or score a sweet treat this Easter.

– Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree. Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers: Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both. Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.

– From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can attend Easter brunch with favorites like crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger. Boston Market – Bring home the following specials: Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99. Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

– Kick off Easter celebrations with these specials: Mimi’s Café – This year, you can choose from two Offers: Chef-prepared takeaway dinner for 6 – 8 for $89.99. The meal includes smoked ham with orange Dijon glaze, scalloped potatoes au gratin, home-thyme glazed carrots, green beans with caramelized onions and bacon, spinach salad with strawberries and goat cheese, and raspberry brown-butter bread. Dine-in three-course Easter brunch for $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids + free entree offer. The brunch includes a starter, slow roasted turkey or hickory smoked ham, and dessert, in addition to a free entree offer for your next visit with purchase. $5 mimosas will also be served.

– Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more. The Melting Pot – From 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Easter, kids eat free and receive a complimentary goodie bag with every adult four-course menu order.

