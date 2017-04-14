Michigan restaurants offering Easter specials and deals - WNEM TV 5

Michigan restaurants offering Easter specials and deals

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
With today being Good Friday and Easter this Sunday, many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend for families dining out.

Online marketplace Offers.com compiled a list of area restaurants that will be offering up deals to diners throughout the weekend.

Hop over to your favorite restaurant or bakery for a deal on a meal or score a sweet treat this Easter. 

  • Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.
  • Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:
    • Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.
    • Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.
  • Bonefish Grill – From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can attend Easter brunch with favorites like crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger.
  • Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:
    • Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.
    • Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.
  • Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.
  • Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.
  • IHOP – Dig into classic dishes during Easter brunch.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse – Kick off Easter celebrations with these specials:
    • Easter menu, which includes Surf & Turf and other favorites.
    • One dozen fresh or ready-bake Yeast Rolls to-go for $3.79
  • Mimi’s Café – This year, you can choose from two Offers:
    • Chef-prepared takeaway dinner for 6 – 8 for $89.99. The meal includes smoked ham with orange Dijon glaze, scalloped potatoes au gratin, home-thyme glazed carrots, green beans with caramelized onions and bacon, spinach salad with strawberries and goat cheese, and raspberry brown-butter bread.
    • Dine-in three-course Easter brunch for $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids + free entree offer. The brunch includes a starter, slow roasted turkey or hickory smoked ham, and dessert, in addition to a free entree offer for your next visit with purchase. $5 mimosas will also be served.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.
  • The Cheesecake Factory – Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.
  • The Melting Pot – From 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Easter, kids eat free and receive a complimentary goodie bag with every adult four-course menu order.

To see the full list of 40+ restaurants offering deals on Easter, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

