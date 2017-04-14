Shocking X-ray of grape stuck in boy's throat serves as reminder - WNEM TV 5

Shocking X-ray of grape stuck in boy's throat serves as reminder

CBS -

A mom is sending a reminder to other parents after a large grape became lodged in a 5-year-old boy’s throat.

CBS News reports Angela Henderson, author of “Finlee and Me,” a popular parenting blog in Australia, shared the X-ray image on her Facebook page earlier this month.

It was shared more than 26,000 times.

“Do you know what this X-ray is of? A grape!” she wrote, reminding parents to cut their young children’s food into smaller pieces. “A grape that was lodged in the top of a 5-year-old’s airway today.”

According to the National Safety Council, choking is the fourth-leading cause of unintentional injury death and one of the leading causes of unintentional death for infants. 

Henderson said a pediatrician sent her the image, hoping she would help warn parents about the dangers of choking.

“Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut...grapes, baby tomatoes etc.,” Henderson added.

Hot dogs, popcorn, candy, raw vegetables, ice cubes, peanut butter and ice cubes are among the foods listed as a choking hazard for kids. Whole grapes also made the list.

Henderson said the boy had to be operated on under general anesthesia to remove the grape. 

