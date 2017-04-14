New exhibit at children's museum will turn scrap into art

One man's trash in another man's treasure, as the saying goes. A new exhibit at the Mid-Michigan children's museum hopes to recycle old scrap into beautiful works of art.

The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region, a women’s non-profit organization, will unveil a new exhibit called "the Scrap Studio" on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The Scrap Studio will provide a dedicated space for kids to use their imagination and recyclable materials to create upcycled masterpieces.

Children will be able to complete weekly challenges, paint on windows repurposed as a glass easel, or work on their own creations and then display the art in the museum. They can even take the artwork home to enjoy!

The studio will be stocked with toilet paper rolls, egg cartons, paper cups, bottles, tissue paper boxes, scissors, duct tape, Scotch tape, pipe cleaners and paintbrushes.

The community is encouraged to donate clean and dry recyclables and art supplies for the exhibit. Donations are also accepted.

The unveiling of the space will take place on April 22, 2017 in honor of Earth Day. The Junior League will sponsor free admission from 9:30 a.m. until the museum closes at 5 p.m.

