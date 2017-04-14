Stolen pictures of late grandson of retired coach found

Police have arrested two suspects after the parents of the late grandson of retired Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr said a safe containing pictures and videos of the cancer victim was stolen during a break-in.

Police in Pittsfield Township, Michigan say they recovered computer hard drives that were taken along with a car from the home of Tammi and Jason Carr while the family was away from Michigan.

Police say the car was found in Ypsilanti Township, near Ann Arbor. The suspects were jailed Friday.

Five-year-old Chad Carr died from a brain tumor in 2015.

"Chad Tough" became a highly publicized slogan and the name of a foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness of pediatric brain tumors

A statement says the family is happy the hard drives were recovered.

