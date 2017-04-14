Michigan kids grab marshmallows dropped from helicopter

Children scampered through the grass at a Detroit-area park to snatch up thousands of marshmallows that were dropped from a helicopter.

The 33rd annual Marshmallow Drop took place Friday at Elizabeth Park in Trenton and was hosted by Wayne County. It's a tradition around the Easter holiday.

Asked about the event, 9-year-old Serenity Williams of Brownstown Township used the word "fun" eight times, adding she collected "a whole bunch of marshmallows. A bag of them."

The helicopter made three passes, dropping marshmallows aimed at kids in three age categories: 4 years old and younger; 5-7 years old; and 8 years and older.

The marshmallows are fluffy and tempting to eat, but organizers say they shouldn't be. Instead, children turn them in for candy and an Easter sketch pad.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.