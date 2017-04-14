Convicted rapist took photos of young boys at Wal-Mart

Authorities say a convicted rapist was sharing photos of children taken at a Mid-Michigan Wal-Mart with other pedophiles.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with the Michigan State Police said investigators brought 57-year-old Steven Turton of Flint in for questioning after they found he was downloading child pornography.

Kaiser said during the investigation, police learned Turton would go to a Wal-Mart in Grand Blanc Township to act like he was shopping, when he was really taking photos of young boys.

Kaiser said he was then sharing those images with other pedophiles.

Turton was arrested and charged with eight felonies for downloading child pornography.

Kaiser said Turton cannot be charged for taking the photos at Wal-Mart, because there isn’t a law against it.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.