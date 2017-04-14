Health Alert: 2nd cases of measles in MI, contracted on airplane

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that an adult had direct exposure to the state’s first case, which happened in late March.

The two people are not related but were both passengers on the same flight when the first person was contagious.

“This underscores the importance of routine vaccination for both children and adults, and of making certain as many Michiganders as possible have protective immunity against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Measles is highly contagious, and though it is generally a rare disease in the United States – in fact it was eliminated from the country in 2000 – it shows up every year as a result of travel to other parts of the world where it continues to be a common illness.”

Measles is a viral infection that can result in pneumonia, brain inflammation, hospitalization, and death.

It starts with a high fever, runny nose, cough, reddened light-sensitive eyes, and is followed by a red, raised body rash starting on the head and face which progresses to the rest of the body.

A person with measles may be contagious for a few days before they start having symptoms, and remain contagious until several days after the rash appears.

The illness spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing.

Last year, Michigan had one case of measles

In 2014, there were 667 cases in the U.S. including five cases in Michigan.

