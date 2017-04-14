Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting of other boy

A 13-year-old boy who accidentally shot an acquaintance during a snow day off from school in Detroit has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say the boy pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in juvenile court. He was also ordered to undergo a clinical evaluation ahead of his next court hearing on May 16.

The boy who was killed, 13-year-old Emarjae Watkins, was shot in the back on Dec. 12 while the boys were home from school.

The grandmother of the boy charged, 58-year-old Lise Cox, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, but a judge dismissed those charges in January.

Cox was at work at the time of the shooting at her home and had no direct role in Emarjae's death. Authorities initially alleged she didn't properly store the gun.

