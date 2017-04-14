4 Michigan counties designated 'potential high risk' for bovine TB

Five Michigan counties have been deemed a “Potential High-Risk Area” for bovine tuberculosis, including several in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) created the designation as a result of four free-ranging white-tailed deer testing positive for bovine TB.

The deer were found in Iosco, Oscoda, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties.

The designation requires all cattle and bison herds located within a 6.2-mile radius of a TB positive deer to be tested for bovine TB within 6 months. They are tested to ensure the disease hasn’t spread from deer to cattle or bison.

All impacted herd owners are being contacted by MDARD to schedule testing.

An informational meeting will also be held to discuss the designation and bovine TB program.

The meeting will be held on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Allis Township Hall, 20018 W. 638 Hwy. in Onaway. For more information, click here.

