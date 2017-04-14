Judge orders courtroom closed for testimony against Nassar - WNEM TV 5

Judge orders courtroom closed for testimony against Nassar

Posted: Updated:
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
CHARLOTTE, MI (AP) -

A judge has barred the public from the courtroom when two women and a teenage girl are expected to testify that a Michigan sports doctor sexually assaulted them during medical appointments.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County District Court Judge Julie Reincke said Friday she will allow one support person for each of the witnesses against Larry Nassar to be present for the June testimony. She says one print reporter will be allowed but will be prohibited from identifying the witnesses.

Nassar was a doctor for Michigan State University athletics and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's charged with molesting 10 girls in the Lansing area. Not-guilty pleas have been entered on his behalf.

Reincke's order also bars civil attorneys who are suing Nassar and Michigan State. MSU fired Nassar in September.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.