Loons still looking for first home win after 6-3 loss

MIDLAND, Mich. – Despite leading 3-0 heading into the final three innings of the game, the Great Lakes Loons saw the Dayton Dragons explode for six runs to come from behind and emerge with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night at Dow Diamond. Aided by three Loons errors in the field, only three of the Dragons’ runs were earned in the game.

It was a throwing error in the 7th inning by Loons third baseman Moises Perez that plated John Sansone and Brantley Bell to pull Dayton within a run. It was a failed pickoff throw from Loons reliever Jose Santos that allowed Taylor Trammell to tie the game

3-3 in the 8th. Then a sacrifice fly by James Vasquez and another Loons throwing error pushed Dayton in front for good.

Making his Dow Diamond debut, Dustin May rebounded from a rocky first outing against the Lansing Lugnuts as he tossed four scoreless frames in his start for the Loons. The 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers second round pick allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter with two strikeouts. In his first start of the season last Saturday, May was touched up for six runs (five earned) on five hits.

Moises Perez was a bright spot in the lineup for Great Lakes accounting for half of the team’s six hits. In his four plate appearances, the Venezuelan barreled three singles and drew a walk. The 19-year-old is now 5-for-11 in the young season.

After the Loons chased Dayton starter Wennington Romero, the bullpen trio of Aaron Fossas, Andy Cox (W, 1-0) and Ryan Hendrix (S, 1) stifled the offense allowing just five baserunners over the final 4.2 innings. Dragons pitchers also combined for 12 strikeouts on the night.

Jose Santos (BS, 1; L, 0-2) saw his season earned run average rocket to 16.88 after allowing three runs (all earned) on a hit and two walks in 0.1 innings pitched for Great Lakes.

Both teams will meet on Friday in Midland for the middle game of their three-game Easter weekend series. Dodgers 2016 fifth round pick Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will start his second game of the season for the Loons. Dayton plans to counter with 22-year-old right-hander Ryan Olson (1-0, 0.00).

