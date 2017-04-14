Loons, Deloitte Team Up for K’s for Kids Program

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce their continued partnership with Deloitte for the 2017 season. As part of the partnership, the Deloitte “K’s for Kids” program will continue benefiting youth organizations that meet the needs of at-risk children throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Deloitte and the Loons will hold a season-long fundraiser that will contribute $5 for every strikeout recorded by a Loons pitcher to five local agencies working area children. In addition, Deloitte will donate $5 for every strikeout by former Loons pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

“The K’s for Kids program has been a winner for our community,” said Pat McCormick, Tax Managing Director of Deloitte’s Midland office. “This program is also a great way to connect our local staff to the needs that non-profits have in our community, fostering engagement not just with our funds but also with our time and talents.”

Organizations benefitting from the Deloitte K’s for Kids program include The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Saginaw, Junior Achievement of North Central Michigan, Midland Kids First, The ROCK Center for Youth Development and The Children’s Zoo at Celebration Square.

Since the program’s inception in 2009, $52,390 have been generated that directly benefit children in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“This is a unique way to combine business and baseball to address needs in our communities,” said Loons Vice President of Business Development Chris Mundhenk. “The Loons are proud to partner with Deloitte in a way that makes an impact with youth in our region.”

In addition to raising dollars, the Deloitte K’s for Kids program provides each participating youth organization opportunities to communicate their mission and services during Loons home games at Dow Diamond.

The 2016 Midwest League Champions and hosts of the 2017 MWL All-Star Game presented by GoGreat.com have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. For tickets and more information about the Great Lakes Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

