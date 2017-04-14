Authorities: Bomb threat at MCC not credible

Mott Community College received seven threatening emails on Friday.

One of those threats stated the college would be the target of bomb threats and a shooting spree, the school said.

The threat was passed along to law enforcement, who deemed the threats not to be credible.

MCC wants students to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something you should say something.

