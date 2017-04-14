Documentary about Saginaw to premier next month

A highly anticipated documentary is set to debut on the big screen and it highlights a Mid-Michigan town.

The documentary "Re: Saginaw" looks for the good things happening in neighborhoods - from volunteer work to mentoring, making art and spreading joy.

"Here's what's actually happening in Saginaw. Try to change your mind a little bit about the way you think about it," said Alex Mixter, creator of the documentary.

Mixter was born and raised in Saginaw and knows the perception most people have about the city. That's why he spent the past three years capturing what he calls the city's growth. Now he is releasing it as a documentary.

"There would be a whole bunch of businesses owned by a bunch of young people in Old Town and they were opening up Bradley's downtown. They were knocking buildings down. There's non-profits sprouting up everywhere. So what I wanted to do is just kind of capture and answer my own question of what's happening in downtown Saginaw," Mixter said.

Mixter said it was a one man production. He filmed and edited everything himself.

The film premieres early next month and Mixter said what better place than at the Pit and Balcony Theater.

"This was just a perfect fit because it's about Saginaw and it's about the region," Mixter said.

He said this could easily become just the first installment of many films to come. He said it's been a project of self reflection as well.

"That has been super inspiring because it makes you ask, 'well, what am I doing?' Because you see that it's not this huge thing that takes a million people," Mixter said.

It premieres at the theater May 7. Tickets are $15 at the door.

