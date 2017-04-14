Faces of Flint: Residents pick up bottled water for Easter weeke - WNEM TV 5

Faces of Flint: Residents pick up bottled water for Easter weekend

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Samaia Hernandez
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Water distribution sites were quite busy on Friday.

Families picked up cases of bottled water for drinking, bathing and cooking ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

It was far from the way Jacqueline Robinson imagined spending the holiday before Easter Sunday. For Robinson and other Flint residents, Good Friday also meant heading to the nearest water distribution site and filling her car with cases of bottled water for drinking and cooking.

"I never thought that Flint, Michigan would have this kind of problem," she said.

A recent settlement requires all lead tainted pipes across the city to be replaced within three years. However, authorities urge residents to keep their faucets running. They said residents can drink the tap water as long as it runs through a filter.

Robinson said there's been progress since the water crisis started and she is grateful for that. But she still feels people should not be forced to spend their holidays this way.

"It's kind of bad right now, but it was worse before since they caught it," Robinson said.

With the state sponsored bottled water program set to end in September, residents said that's a huge problem because they don't intend on drinking the tap water.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • How to spot a credit card skimmer at the gas pump or ATM

    How to spot a credit card skimmer at the gas pump or ATM

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:08:07 GMT
    (WGCL)(WGCL)

    See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.

    More >

    See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.