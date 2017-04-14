Faces of Flint: Residents pick up bottled water for Easter weekend

Water distribution sites were quite busy on Friday.

Families picked up cases of bottled water for drinking, bathing and cooking ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

It was far from the way Jacqueline Robinson imagined spending the holiday before Easter Sunday. For Robinson and other Flint residents, Good Friday also meant heading to the nearest water distribution site and filling her car with cases of bottled water for drinking and cooking.

"I never thought that Flint, Michigan would have this kind of problem," she said.

A recent settlement requires all lead tainted pipes across the city to be replaced within three years. However, authorities urge residents to keep their faucets running. They said residents can drink the tap water as long as it runs through a filter.

Robinson said there's been progress since the water crisis started and she is grateful for that. But she still feels people should not be forced to spend their holidays this way.

"It's kind of bad right now, but it was worse before since they caught it," Robinson said.

With the state sponsored bottled water program set to end in September, residents said that's a huge problem because they don't intend on drinking the tap water.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.