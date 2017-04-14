Woman dies days after falling, becoming trapped under train - WNEM TV 5

Woman dies days after falling, becoming trapped under train

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a 66-year-old Saginaw woman died several days after falling and becoming trapped beneath a train at a mid-Michigan station.

Michigan State University police confirmed Friday Sue Watrous died Monday at a hospital, where she was taken after the April 5 accident in East Lansing. Investigators say her death likely was accidental but await results of an autopsy performed on Tuesday.

Watrous' nephew Tony Strong tells the Lansing State Journal she was returning from a Chicago conference and exited the train after it stopped. He says she fell between the tracks and platform as the train started moving and became trapped by luggage she was towing.

Strong says his aunt was a financial officer for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. He added she "cared about everybody."

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • How to spot a credit card skimmer at the gas pump or ATM

    How to spot a credit card skimmer at the gas pump or ATM

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:08:07 GMT
    (WGCL)(WGCL)

    See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.

    More >

    See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.