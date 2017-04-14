Woman dies days after falling, becoming trapped under train

Authorities say a 66-year-old Saginaw woman died several days after falling and becoming trapped beneath a train at a mid-Michigan station.

Michigan State University police confirmed Friday Sue Watrous died Monday at a hospital, where she was taken after the April 5 accident in East Lansing. Investigators say her death likely was accidental but await results of an autopsy performed on Tuesday.

Watrous' nephew Tony Strong tells the Lansing State Journal she was returning from a Chicago conference and exited the train after it stopped. He says she fell between the tracks and platform as the train started moving and became trapped by luggage she was towing.

Strong says his aunt was a financial officer for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. He added she "cared about everybody."

