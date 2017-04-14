Protection petitions filed for girls in mutilation case - WNEM TV 5

Protection petitions filed for girls in mutilation case


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Authorities in Minnesota have filed child protection petitions for two 7-year-old girls who prosecutors say were brought to Michigan for a genital mutilation procedure.

According to the Hennepin County petition, one girl was removed from her family's suburban Minneapolis home and placed in a shelter. Her 11-year-old brother remains in the home.

The Associated Press isn't naming the parents to avoid identifying the girl. They don't have a listed home phone number, and it wasn't immediately clear whether they had an attorney.

A spokeswoman for the Anoka County Attorney's Office confirmed prosecutors have filed a case there as well, but it's under seal.

Michigan doctor Jumana Nagarwala was charged Thursday with performing genital mutilation on the two girls. She's remains in custody awaiting a court hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

