Pothole Patrol: What's being done to fix them

Potholes keep popping up on local roadways with the potential to cause some costly damage to vehicles.

"I feel like they just put band-aids over major wounds," said Adam David, resident.

Those patches are not working and the number of potholes keep growing.

"It's a beautiful state to live in. It should be that beautiful to drive in," said Brian Riffle, resident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has received a lot of complaints this spring.

"I don't think that's necessarily anything that we are alarmed to see, surprised to see," said Jocelyn Hall, with MDOT.

The terrible roads can be blamed on the roller coaster winter.

"We saw some pretty significant temperature spikes and drops just within a few days time. And that obviously can wreak a little bit of havoc on some of the pavement," Hall said.

MDOT said the money from the gas and registration tax is coming, drivers just need to be patient.

"Over the course of the next few years you'll start to see a lot of those bigger construction projects added to the program and that of course is what we want to see. But in the meantime, we have to do what's necessary to keep the roads passable for our drivers," Hall said.

You can report a pothole to MDOT by calling 888-296-4546.

