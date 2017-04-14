Community gathers to remember beloved teacher

A community is uniting once again to pay their respects to a friend and father gone far too soon.

As a teacher, announcer and cheerleader, he was remembered for being true to his school.

Inside the Grand Blanc High School a sea of people filled the gymnasium on Friday. Each had a story of how Charlie Carmody impacted their lives.

"He loved me and cared about me and inspired me. I wouldn't be who I was today if it wasn't for him," said Andy Carmody, brother.

He said his big brother played the role well, inspiring him to become a great person.

"Come to find out he was that for a lot of other people as well," Andy Carmody said.

Charlie Carmody passed away last month. On Friday, those he touched filled the gym at the high school where he taught math for 25 years.

"He was a light. He was just a firecracker of a human being," said Jason Youngs, fellow math teacher.

Teachers who worked beside him talked about Carmody's enthusiasm to encourage his students. He said he would ask them to reach what they are capable of and then challenge them to exceed that.

"Everything he did, he did it to make someone else's life better," Youngs said.

Many knew Charlie not as a teacher, but as Mr. Bobcat. He announced the football games and fired up the crowd. He was even known for running down the sidelines with the players, not able to hold in his excitement for his team.

"I don't think many schools have a Charlie. I mean, he actually lived his life for Grand Blanc High School. It was what he was meant to do on Earth and he knew that," said Joseph Delaney, former head football coach.

Charlie was passionate about his Bobcats. His family hopes he can continue to inspire people still for years to come.

"If anything from his memory is to find something that you care about deeply, something meaningful and pursue it with all your heart and all your effort and energy. It's how he lived his life and how he lived that way was remarkable," Andy Carmody said.

A GoFundMe page for the Carmody family has already raised more than $30,000. It will go towards college for his two children.

