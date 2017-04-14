SVSU baseball drops pair of close games at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE -- The SVSU baseball team made the trip down to Hillsdale to take on the Chargers in a weekend GLIAC series, beginning with a Friday Doubleheader at Hillsdale's Simpson Field. SVSU dropped a close 7-5 decision in game one despite a last-inning rally before falling again in game two by a slim 6-5 score.
Game One
The Chargers led by a 3-0 count after five full innings of play, but the Cardinals responded with a run in the top of the 6th when Jordan Swiss ripped an RBI single that scored Colton Brooks to make the score 3-1.
Hillsdale added four runs in the home half of the 6th to make the count 7-1.
Saginaw Valley made a late rally in the top of the 7th, starting when Mason Schwellenbach drilled a two-run home run to left field that also scored Nate Blackwell. Chad Carson then added an RBI single that allowed Collin Winters to score and Brooks had a ground rule double that allowed Adam Fitzgibbon to score to make it 7-5.
That was all of the scoring for the game, however, as the Chargers closed-out for the opening game victory.
Inside the Boxscore
On the Mound
Game Two
Hillsdale began the nightcap grabbing the lead again, leading by a 4-0 count after five full innings of play.
In the top of the 6th, SVSU got a pair of runs to cut the deficit in half when Brooks drilled his sixth home run of the season for the first run. Winters then had an RBI double that plated Swiss for the second run.
The Chargers added a run in the bottom of the inning, but the Cardinals scored two more in the 7th when Garrett Soule had a two-run home run that scored Carson as well to make the score 5-4.
The home team added another run in the bottom of the 7th to push its lead to 6-4.
The final run came in the top of the 9th, as SVSU made the score 6-5 when Carson hit a solo shot to cut the deficit to 6-5, which is where the score would remain.
Inside the Boxscore
On the Mound
Up Next...
The teams matchup in another league twinbill Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon at Hillsdale's Simpson Field.
