Marlette girl uses birthday to fight breast cancer

Approximately one out of eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The best defense against the deadly disease is early detection.

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford the potentially life saving screenings. But, one little girl is doing her part to help.

Kristanna VanEtten, a student of Marlette Elementary School, turned 10 years old on April 4th.

But, instead of having a birthday party she decided to do a fundraiser to help women fight breast cancer.

With the help of her family, Kristanna sold handmade pillow cases, bracelets, pins and cookies.

On her birthday, she presented a check for $1,000 dollars to the B.C.U.P.S. program at Marlette Regional Hospital.

The B.C.U.P.S. program provides free mammogram screenings to patients who are uninsured or afford to pay for the screening.

