Health officials warn of exposure to measles in Ann Arbor

State health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Michigan, and local officials are warning the public that people may have been exposed to the disease at two Ann Arbor restaurants recently.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the second confirmed case Friday. It says the two individuals are not related but both were passengers on the same flight when the first individual was contagious.

Washtenaw County health officials say anyone who was at Mark's Midtown Coney Island on Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor between noon and 3 p.m. April 6 or at Benny's Family Dining on Industrial Highway during the same hours the following day should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days.

