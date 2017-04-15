'Detroit Lady' is newest addition to New Orleans police unit - WNEM TV 5

'Detroit Lady' is newest addition to New Orleans police unit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

The Mounted Unit of the New Orleans Police Department has a new addition -- named in honor of a company in Detroit.
   The public this past week got a first look at the 75-pound filly that was born April 9.
   Her name: Detroit Lady.
   The department says in a news release it's a way of showing appreciation to Strategic Staffing Solutions -- a Detroit-based company that made a donation to the mounted unit.
   The company has a branch office in New Orleans and helps the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation in police recruiting efforts.
