Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time for Islam - WNEM TV 5

Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time for Islam

Posted: Updated:
DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

 Many Muslims are reeling from a U.S. presidential administration that's cracked down on immigrants, including through a travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries. But black American-born Muslims say they have been pushed to the edges of the conversations -- even by those who share the same religion.
   They say they often feel discrimination on multiple fronts: for being black, for being Muslim and for being black and Muslim among a population of immigrant Muslims. The identity issues have rippled into social media with Twitter's (hash)BeingBlackAndMuslim and @BlkMuslimWisdom, formed in recent weeks to amplify their stories.
   In response, activists say they're seizing the opportunity to unite Muslims of all backgrounds.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.