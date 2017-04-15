Attorneys: Bridge collapse suspect being used as "scapegoat" - WNEM TV 5

Attorneys: Bridge collapse suspect being used as "scapegoat"

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (AP) -

 Attorneys for a homeless man charged in the Interstate 85 bridge collapse in Atlanta say they're concerned he is being used as a "scapegoat."
   Basil Eleby's legal team and some civil rights leaders have criticized the focus on their client. Eleby was indicted on charges of arson and criminal damage to property. Police say he was doing drugs under the bridge and then lit a shopping cart on fire with a chair on top of it.
   Eleby's attorney say the Georgia Department of Transportation should be held accountable for storing construction materials under the bridge.
   Lawyers told multiple media outlets Friday to not rush to judgment.
   Attorney Mawuli Davis urged the public to think logically about evidence that will cause people to question some of the assumptions in the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.