Attorneys: Bridge collapse suspect being used as "scapegoat"

Attorneys for a homeless man charged in the Interstate 85 bridge collapse in Atlanta say they're concerned he is being used as a "scapegoat."

Basil Eleby's legal team and some civil rights leaders have criticized the focus on their client. Eleby was indicted on charges of arson and criminal damage to property. Police say he was doing drugs under the bridge and then lit a shopping cart on fire with a chair on top of it.

Eleby's attorney say the Georgia Department of Transportation should be held accountable for storing construction materials under the bridge.

Lawyers told multiple media outlets Friday to not rush to judgment.

Attorney Mawuli Davis urged the public to think logically about evidence that will cause people to question some of the assumptions in the case.

