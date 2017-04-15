A Michigan robotics competition heats up in Saginaw

It is the playoffs in engineering for high school students all across the state. The "First" Michigan Robotics competition here at SVSU brought in over seventy-five hundred competitors and spectators. Midland High School student Lauren Woods says this event is much more than just robots.

"One of the main things I have gotten out of this is that its a really good experience in terms of the team and the people. It's not just about building the robot. It's about making friends and gaining confidence and trying news things." said Lauren Woods

Organizers say the match up gets students excited about science, math, technology and engineering.

"I wasn't as knowledgeable about anything in terms of robotics or mechanical before the competition but now I'm very active." said Lauren Woods

A hundred and sixty teams built robots but only 80 of them will go to the world championship

Lynn McClymont is a coordinator and mentor. Her team, Blitz creek Bots from Midland are going to the world championships. She says the kids can get scholarships and this event looks great on resumes.

"People in stem and stem professions and workplaces knows what first does. It teaches kids not to just engineer and build robots it teaches them to problem solve." said Lynn McCymont

Woods says her team "The Charge" liked the challenge. They look forward to coming back next year.

"There is dancing between the matches. It's very upbeat very exciting and we all have a ot of fun." said said Lauren Woods