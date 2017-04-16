Hundreds expected to cross Mackinac Bridge in Jeep the Mac

Hundreds of Jeeps are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge in the second annual Jeep the Mac.

Drivers will gather on April 21 for a "Blessings of the Jeeps" before crossing the bridge. Drivers will then line up to cross the bridge to head to Mackinaw City, eventually looping around to cross the bridge a second time and return to St. Ignace.

Once on Drummond Island there will be various activities, including access to trails, live music, scavenger hunts and more.

Nearly 450 Jeep owners took part in last year's event.

Participants must only use Jeeps that are licensed and street legal and tires cannot exceed 40”.

