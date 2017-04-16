Police urge help in finding suspects in Ohio club shootings

Police in Ohio's capital city say they need witnesses to come forward to help them identify suspects in an early morning club shooting that wounded nine people.

Columbus police say an argument erupted into gunfire shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the J&R Party Hall. Five females and four males were shot. Two people were initially hospitalized in critical condition, but police said Sunday afternoon that none of the wounded had life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have interviewed victims and other witnesses, but they haven't been helpful.

In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police said a dispute escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo nightclub. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.