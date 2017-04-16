Colorado home where 3 people were found slain was targeted

Investigators say a home in the foothills northwest of Denver where three people were found slain was specifically targeted.

Two men and a woman were found dead in the house by deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday at the request of a worried acquaintance. Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators have ruled out the possibility of murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office has identified the victims but will not release their names until their families are notified. The bodies showed signs of trauma, but sheriff's officials have not said how the three were killed.

No suspects have been identified.

The home southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. No immediate neighboring homes are within view.

