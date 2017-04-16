Boyd, Avila lead Tigers past Tribe - WNEM TV 5

Boyd, Avila lead Tigers past Tribe

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, Alex Avila hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday to take two of three from the AL champions.
   Boyd (2-1) won his second straight start, and Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson and Francisco Rodriguez combined with one-hit relief to finish the seven-hitter. Rodriguez worked around Jose Ramirez's one-out double in the ninth for his fifth save.
   Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler's line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.
   Cleveland went 14-4 against Detroit last year as it won the AL Central. The Indians have lost seven of nine after an opening three-game sweep of Texas.

