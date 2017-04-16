Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ - WNEM TV 5

Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

Posted: Updated:
Reports indicate that Gov. Mike Pence, R-IN, will likely be Donald Trump's choice for running mate. (Source: AP Photo) Read more: http://www.wnem.com/story/32446265/reports-trump-leaning-toward-pence-as-running-mate#ixzz4EP1MpzHR Reports indicate that Gov. Mike Pence, R-IN, will likely be Donald Trump's choice for running mate. (Source: AP Photo) Read more: http://www.wnem.com/story/32446265/reports-trump-leaning-toward-pence-as-running-mate#ixzz4EP1MpzHR
CAMP BONIFACE, SOUTH KOREA, (AP) -

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.
   Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia.
   The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Pence's visit, full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.
   Pence has called North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation," and President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that China is working with the U.S. on the "North Korea problem."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.