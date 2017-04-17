Neighbors alert homeowner to fire - WNEM TV 5

Neighbors alert homeowner to fire

It’s still unclear what caused a fire that badly damaged a home near Bay City.

It happened on Saturday in Hampton Township, near Essexville on Wagner Road.

Neighbors said they were able to wake the owner of the home as they noticed smoke was coming from the top of the building.

The homeowner did get out in time, no one else was hurt.

