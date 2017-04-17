South Korean student feels safe in US despite rising tensions wi - WNEM TV 5

South Korean student feels safe in US despite rising tensions with N. Korea

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Despite rising tensions with North Korea, a Korean international student at Saginaw Valley State University said he feels quite secure in the United States.

“I’ve really never felt that I’m unsafe here,” said Seungmin Ryu.

Ryu came to the United State for an education. His parents and sisters all still reside in South Korea, but he said he feels safe, even on North Korea’s coveted holiday “Day of the Sun”.

“We don’t celebrate, but we kind of care about the days because we are wondering if they are gonna attack at that time, to celebrate their holiday.”

Seungmin is only 21-years-old, but he has already served 2 years in the South Korean military.

He told TV5 if a war were to begin, he would return home to South Korea and serve again in the military.

“Because it’s to protect our county and the ally.”

He said he’s not overly concerned that it’s going to happen, adding that the severe divide between North and South Korea also creates a severe barrier of communication.

“The people in North Korea don’t get access to the internet over there, so they don’t know what’s going on in the real life. Honestly, the people in South Korea don’t really know about what’s going on between South Korea and North Korea.”

