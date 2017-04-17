State launches public online child support calculator

Michigan parents now have a free online way to calculate child support payments.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' child support office released an online calculator for parents previously used by staff.

Parents, attorneys, judges and others can find out how much a monthly support cost might be. They also can compare results provided by staff and agree on a fair support amount with the other parent based on a state formula.

Child support office Director Erin Frisch says making it accessible to the public lets them gain a better understanding of how child support is calculated and help to children get the support they need and deserve.

Click here to find the calculator.

