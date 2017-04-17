Woman & dog in paddle boat rescued on Lake Huron

A woman and her small dog were rescued after their paddle boat began taking on water in Lake Huron.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department got the call at around 7:20 p.m. on April 16.

The 54-year-old Lexington woman called Sanilac Central Dispatch from her cell phone and said that she was on her paddle boat near Lexington Harbor and couldn’t get back to shore due to the west winds blowing her east.

The woman had recently moved to Michigan from Nevada and wasn’t familiar with Lake Huron and the weather conditions, she was also not wearing a life jacket.

Before deputies arrived, she called Central Dispatch again and said her paddle boat was taking on water. At that point they lost contact.

A Lexington Police Officer was able to spot the boat using binoculars, and when deputies arrived on the scene they were able to rescue the woman and her dog. They were about 1.5 miles east of Lexington Harbor.

Investigators learned the woman had been in the water since 3:30 p.m. and had been trying to get back to shore unsuccessfully. After hours of trying she made the call to 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.