State releases map of potential morel mushroom spots

Morel mushroom hunters grab your bags it’s mushroom season!

And if you don’t already have a spot scouted, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is helping you get started.

The state has released an interactive map that can help you target a hot-spot for the edible fungi.

The map says that morel mushrooms are often found in locations where sizable fires (more than 10 acres) occurred in the previous year.

The interactive map provides information on locations where fires that fit the criteria occurred in 2016.

It also provides the covertype that was burned, as morel mushrooms are more likely to grow in burned areas where jack, white or red pines once stood.

The site does have a disclaimer, saying that it’s up to the user to investigate whether morels are growing at the different locations. It also says the DNR isn’t responsible for incorrect identification, so make sure to check those mushrooms out carefully!

You can find the link by clicking here. Happy hunting!

