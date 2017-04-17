1 killed, 3 hurt after rollover on trail

One person is dead while three others were hurt after a rollover crash that happened on a trail in Roscommon County.

It happened on April 15 at 7:15 p.m. on Trail 6 in Backus Township.

Michigan State Police report that a heavily modified Jeep Wrangler that was only legal for driving off-road lost control after hitting a tree along the trail.

The vehicle rolled and all four people inside were thrown.

A 48-year-old man from Gladwin died and a 51-year-old woman from Gladwin is in critical condition.

A 27-year-old Cedar man and a 21-year-old woman from Gladwin were also hurt but are expected to recover.

Troopers say none of the people in the Jeep were wearing seat belts and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.

