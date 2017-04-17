Buena Vista PD turning to crowdfunding to get K9 program

The Buena Vista Township Police Department is turning to crowdfunding to start a K9 program.

The department, located in Saginaw County, is hoping to raise $15,000 to get the program up and running.

In a post on gofundme, the department said the cost of the dog and the academy is $12,000 and it will be approximately $3,000 to outfit an existing patrol vehicle.

The post goes on to say that the funds will only be used for the K9 program and assist with medical, food, training and maintenance expenses.

Currently, they’ve had more than $500 donated to the cause.

Click here to find the link to their fundraising page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.