Driver blames sun for accident, 2 hurt

A driver blamed the sun for an accident that put an adult and a child in the hospital.

It happened at 7:45 a.m. on Lapeer Street in front of Bowers Party Store in the Sanilac County community of Peck.

Deputies report that 27-year-old Jasper Matthews of Peck was eastbound on Lapeer Street when he failed to yield to 62-year-old William Molesworth, of Peck, who was trying to turn into Bowers Party Store.

Matthews hit the other driver and then a light pole.

He said he was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Matthews and his 5-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

The other driver wasn’t hurt.

