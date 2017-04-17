Tanker truck crash in Michigan spills milk, shuts interstate

Authorities say a tanker truck hauling milk rolled on an interstate in Michigan, shutting down the roadway and spilling some of the load.

Monday morning's crash closed a stretch of westbound Interstate 94 in St. Clair County's Port Huron Township, about 55 miles northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports a hazardous materials team responded to deal with the cleanup.

The sheriff's department says one westbound lane was open by around midday Monday.

An SUV ran out of gas and was parked in the right lane when two semi-trucks approached. The department says one swerved and avoided the SUV, but the tanker hauling milk clipped the SUV and crashed.

No injuries were reported. The 36-year-old man who had been driving the SUV was cited in the crash.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.