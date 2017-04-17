2 men charged after cellphone video of fight posted online

Two men have been charged in the videotaped beating of another man in downtown Detroit's Greektown restaurant and entertainment district.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Stanley Faulk of Inkster and Keith Harvey of Detroit were arraigned Wednesday on several charges including assault with intent to murder.

Warning, the video contains graphic images and language.

Authorities say Brandon Putnam was with friends when an argument with a group of about eight men turned into a fight. Putnam was beaten as he tried to help one of his friends.

The fight was recorded on cellphone video and posted online.

Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that six other men still were being sought.

Putnam was undergoing treatment Wednesday in a hospital.

Faulk and Harvey have April 26 probable cause conferences and May 3 preliminary examinations.

