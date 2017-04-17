Need a job? Head to the Flint & Genesee Job Fair

Looking for a job?

More than 20 employers are looking to fill entry-level positions in Genesee County.

If you’re looking to fill one of the jobs, head to the Flint & Genesee Job Fair on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker College of Flint.

Check in for the job fair will be at the student center, and is open to adults 18 and older.

In addition to on-site interviews, it will offer access to a variety of community resources, including career preparation, financial and health services.

“This event aims to be a one-stop shop for job seekers,” said Rhetta Hunyady, Vice President of Education & Training at the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce. “Not only will it offer participants the opportunity to interview with multiple employers, it will put them in front of agencies that can assist in advancing their careers.”

For more information, including the list of potential employers, click here.

