Missing teen found safe nearly one week later

After nearly a week, missing teen Isabel Kricher has been found safe.

Details are limited, but a family member confirmed to TV5 the 14-year-old was located Saturday afternoon.

Kricher was reported missing on Sunday, April 16. Her mother told police Isabel suffers from bipolar disorder and needed her medication.

The eighth grader had run away from her Saginaw home before, police said.

Her family said she left her phone behind and deleted her social media accounts.

Police said Isabel was found safely and will be reunited with her family.

