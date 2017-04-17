Man in critical condition after Flint shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Paterson Street and Mt. Elliot Avenue in Flint.

Police responded to the scene and discovered a man in his 20s lying near the intersection.

Officers checked the victim and found he has been shot multiple times, police said.

The man was transported to Hurley and listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Sgt. Bill Jennings at 810-237-6911.

